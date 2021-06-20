Day 3, WTC Final: NZ 36/0 At Tea After India Bowled Out for 217

India All Out For 217

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane started the day on the overnight score of 146/3 but just four overs into the day, the Indian skipper became Jamieson’s first wicket of the day - trapped lbw on 44. Virat asked for a DRS review but the decision was not overturned and India were reduced to 149/4.

While the need of the hour was for Rishabh Pant to form a solid partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, specially with India playing an extra bowler and electing to not play Hanuma Vihari, Pant lasted all of 6 overs as he too lost his wicket to the tall Kiwi- caught on 4 at second slip by Tom Latham, after facing 22 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane ended up becoming the team’s highest-scorer, making 49 before the Indian vice-captain fell to Neil Wagner. The team’s score at the fall of his wicket was 182/6.

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills were being banked upon and the spinner gave it a shot, facing 53 in his innings, where he was part of a 26-run stand with Rahane and then 23 runs with Ashwin. He ended up becoming Trent Boult’s first and only wicket of the innings when he edged one to keeper BJ Watling, while batting on 15.

Ashwin scored 22, Ishant made 4, Bumrah got out on a duck as Shami remained the last man standing, on 4. India all out on 217.