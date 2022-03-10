India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022 Match: How to Watch Live Stream
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.
Following its first victory in Women's World Cup 2022, Indian cricket team is all set to play its second ODI match of the World Cup against New Zealand Women's team on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
India played its first match against Pakistan on Sunday, 06 March.
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of India Women vs New Zealand Women match.
Time of India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup Match
IND vs NZ Women's World Cup Match match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 am IST on Thursday, 10 March.
How and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Women's World Cup Match Live Stream?
New Zealand vs India Women's World Cup match can be watched live on channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 3 (Hindi).
IND vs NZ match can also be live streamed online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also catch updates of India vs New Zealand match on The Quint.
Indian Women cricket team will be led by skipper Mithali Raj, and Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.