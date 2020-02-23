Stats From Day 3 of Wellington Test: Ishant Equals Zaheer’s Record
Pace spearhead Trent Boult snared three wickets as New Zealand maintained an upper hand over India who had Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari to thank for their resistance as the visitors ended the third day on 144/4, still 39 runs behind the hosts' lead, in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.
Opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with a gritty 58 (99b; 7x4, 1x6) but he also failed to carry on. For the Kiwis, Boult returned the best figures of 3/27 in 16 overs with Southee picking up one wicket.
Earlier, senior most pacer Ishant Sharma (5/68) took five wickets but debutant Kyle Jamieson continued to hog the limelight with a rapid cameo of 44 as New Zealand were all out for 348.
Here’s a look at some of the important records and stats from the third day of the first Test in Wellington:
- Ishant Sharma (5/68) has recorded his eleventh five-wicket haul in Tests - his third against New Zealand. Nine times, he has registered the said feat away from home.
- In three consecutive Tests vs New Zealand in New Zealand, Ishant has registered five-wicket hauls - 6 for 134 at Auckland & 6 for 51 at Wellington - both in February 2014 and 5 for 68 at Wellington in the present Test. He is the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat in Tests in New Zealand.
- The top three Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls overseas are - Kapil Dev (12), Ishant Sharma (9) and Zaheer Khan (8).
- The top four Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls overall are - Kapil Dev (23), Zaheer Khan (11), Ishant Sharma (11) and Javagal Srinath (10).
- Zaheer Khan holds an Indian record, registering four five-wicket hauls in Tests in New Zealand. Among the Indian spinners, only Erapalli Prasanna has recorded three five-wicket hauls in Tests in New Zealand.
- Kyle Jamieson (44) has established a record by number nine batsman on debut for New Zealand in Tests, eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian against India in the 1964-65 Kolkata Test.
- Jamieson has equalled Australia's Michael Clarke's record of hitting four sixes in debut innings in Tests. New Zealand's Tim Southee, during his second innings score of 77 not out off 40 balls in the debut Test, hit nine sixes - against England at Napier in March 2008.
- Trent Boult (38) has posted his highest score against India in Tests - his only higher score being 52 not out vs Bangladesh at Chhatogram in October 2013.
- Boult scored all his team's runs when he was at the crease - the most runs by a batsman in this fashion.
- Virat Kohli is averaging 22.33 on the current tour in international cricket (Tests/ODIs/T20Is), aggregating 201 in nine innings, including a fifty.
- Jasprit Bumrah (1/88) has recorded his worst bowling performance in terms of runs conceded in a Test innings.
- New Zealand have taken a first innings lead of 183 - the second highest lead conceded by India under Virat Kohli's leadership - 289 vs England at Lord's in 2018.
- Mayank Agarwal (58) has registered his first fifty in the second innings in Tests. His fourth fifty in Tests is his first against New Zealand.
- Mayank is the third Indian opener to post a fifty-plus at Basin Reserve, Wellington, joining Gautam Gambhir (167 in April 2009) and Shikhar Dhawan (98 in February 2014).
- With Mayank's wicket, Tim Southee became the first bowler to take 300 wickets in international cricket (Tests/ODIs/T20Is) in New Zealand.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )