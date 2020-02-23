Stats From Day 3 of Wellington Test: Ishant Equals Zaheer’s Record

Opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with a gritty 58 (99b; 7x4, 1x6) but he also failed to carry on. For the Kiwis, Boult returned the best figures of 3/27 in 16 overs with Southee picking up one wicket.

Earlier, senior most pacer Ishant Sharma (5/68) took five wickets but debutant Kyle Jamieson continued to hog the limelight with a rapid cameo of 44 as New Zealand were all out for 348.