Stats: First Test Series Whitewash Under Virat Kohli
New Zealand beat top-ranked India by seven wickets in the second Test on Monday, following up its 10 wicket win in the first to sweep the series and cause upheaval in the ICC Test Championship.
Needing only 132 runs to win after dismissing India for 124 in its second innings, New Zealand was marched toward that total by openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55), who put on 103 for the first wicket.
New Zealand lost the wickets of both openers and captain Kane Williamson (5) on the way but reached its target in 36 overs with Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls both 5 not out.
Here’s a look at some of the important records and statistics from the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand:
- New Zealand's Test series triumph by 2-0 is their sixth against India in New Zealand.
- The previous Test series between the two teams played in India in 2016-17 resulted in a 3-0 win for India.
- As captain against India, Williamson has won two and lost two out of four Tests contested - winning % 50.00.
- On the other hand, Kohli has won three and lost two out of five played as captain against New Zealand - winning % 60.00
- India have lost (2-0) the third Test series under Virat Kohli's captaincy (as full-time captain) - the first two being against South Africa (2-1) in South Africa in 2017-18 and England (4-1) in England in 2018.
- India have been whitewashed by 2-0 for the first time under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
- New Zealand have won six series in a row at home since December 2017 - a feat achieved by them for the first time.
- New Zealand have won 10, lost five and drawn 10 out of 25 Tests played against India in New Zealand.
- The top four batsmen in terms of run-aggregate in the series were Tom Latham - 122 (ave 40.66); Tom Blundell - 117 (39.00); Mayank Agarwal - 102 (ave 25.50) and Cheteshwar Pujara - 100 (25.00).
- The top four bowlers in terms of wicket-aggregate in the series were Tim Southee - 14 (ave 13.14); Trent Boult 11 (ave 19.36), Kyle Jamieson (9 at 16.33) and Jasprit Bumrah (6 at 31.66).
- Kyle Jamieson (49 and five for 63 in the Test) has received his first Man of the Match award in Tests.
- Tim Southee's first Player of the series award against India is his second in Tests.
- Williamson's success rate (56.25%) as Test captain is marvellous - 18 wins, eight losses and six drawn out of 32.
- Despite losing the Test series by 2-0, Virat Kohli still enjoys 60.00 success rate as captain - 33 wins, 12 losses and 10 drawn Tests.
- Virat Kohli's average 9.50 in the just concluded Test series is his second worst when he has played at least two Tests - 38 in four innings - his worst ever being 9.20 - 46 runs in five innings against Australia in 2016-17.
- In eleven innings on New Zealand tour, he has managed 218 runs at an average of 19.81 - the least runs totalled by him when he has played in all three formats. The previous lowest being 254 in 15 innings at an average of 18.14 in fifteen innings in England in 2014.
- For the tenth time in an away series of two or more matches, an Indian captain has averaged less than 10
- Mayank Agarwal had posted 58 in the Wellington Test - the lowest top score by an Indian batsman in a two-Test series.
- India scored 18.05 as average runs per wicket - the worst in a series under Virat Kohli's captaincy in Tests. Their worst ever being 13.37 against New Zealand in New Zealand in 2002-03.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at all the important stats from Day 3 of the second Test:
- New Zealand enjoy an excellent record in Tests at Hagley Oval, winning five, losing one and drawing the remaining one out of seven played.
- Trent Boult (4/28) has recorded his best bowling figures against India in Tests - his second four-wicket haul against them - the first being 4 for 39 at Wellington in the just concluded series.
- Boult's match figures of 6 for 117 (2/89 + 4/28) are his best in a Test match against India.
- Boult enjoys an impressive record in Tests at Hagley Oval, capturing 43 wickets at 21.11 runs apiece, including one five-wicket haul - 6 for 30 (a career-best) vs Sri Lanka in December 2018 in seven Tests.
- Tim Southee has the next best tally at Hagley Oval, claiming 37 wickets at 19.86 runs apiece in seven Tests. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls.
- Boult (150 wickets at 24.44 runs apiece in 31 Tests) is the third New Zealand pacer to complete 150 wickets or more in Tests in New Zealand, joining Sir Richard Hadlee (201 at 22.96 in 43) and Tim Southee (171 at 27.19 in 40).
- Tom Latham (52 & 52), for the second time in his career, has posted a fifty in each innings of a Test match. He had made 83 & 73 against West Indies at Kingston in June 2014.
- New Zealand's first-wicket partnerships in the Christchurch Test were - 66 & 103 - the last occasion when two 50-plus partnerships for the opening wicket against India in the same Test was by South Africa in the Durban Test in 2013 - 103 & 59 (unbroken)
- Tom Blundell has posted his first fifty in Tests. He has recorded two hundreds - 121 vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2019 and 107 not out vs West Indies at Wellington in December 2017.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )