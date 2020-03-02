Stats: First Test Series Whitewash Under Virat Kohli

New Zealand beat top-ranked India by seven wickets in the second Test on Monday, following up its 10 wicket win in the first to sweep the series and cause upheaval in the ICC Test Championship.

Needing only 132 runs to win after dismissing India for 124 in its second innings, New Zealand was marched toward that total by openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55), who put on 103 for the first wicket.

New Zealand lost the wickets of both openers and captain Kane Williamson (5) on the way but reached its target in 36 overs with Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls both 5 not out.