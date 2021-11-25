India vs New Zealand Test 1st Match Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live
IND vs NZ match can be live streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
India vs New Zealand Test Live: Indian cricket team is all set to play against New Zealand in the first match of India vs New Zealand Test series, starting from Thursday, 25 November 2021.
Both the teams last faced each other in T20 series, a part of New Zealand tour of India.
Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian team in Test series, while Kane Williamson is leading the Black Caps.
Here are the details about the time, venue, and live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Test match on Thursday.
What is the timing of the India vs New Zealand Test series' 1st Match?
The India vs New Zealand Test series 1st match will begin at 09:30 am Indian Standard Time on Thursday. The match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series' first match?
The India vs New Zealand Test series' first match can be watched live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
The IND vs NZ match can also be watched live streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Moreover, you can also visit The Quint for regular updates about the India vs New Zealand first match of Test series.
