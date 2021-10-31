India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch the Match Live
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup match will begin at 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, 31 October.
Indian cricket team is all set to play against New Zealand in the 28th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, 31 October.
Both the team played their last match against Pakistan, which managed a victory in both the matches.
Indian team will be lead by skipper Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup match, while Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand.
Here are some details about the India vs New Zealand match on Sunday.
What is the timing of India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup match will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Match can be watched live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
It can also be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
