Rahul, Rohit, Shardul Share Honours: Report Card For NZ T20 Series

Team India’s juggernaut once again prevailed in the five-match T20 international series in New Zealand, with the side completing a rare 5-0 whitewash.

The Indian top-order comprising KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma once again ensured top class act and was ably supported by the middle-order. The bowling could have been better but nonetheless it was enough to make sure India remained dominant in every aspect of the game over hosts New Zealand.

KL Rahul was again the star of the series for India and could do no wrong with the bat as well as the keeping gloves. The biggest disappointment for India in series was the failure of the bench strength, who were unable to capitalise on the opportunity provided,

Out the squad of 15-men, 14 of them got an opportunity to play in the series. Here’s a look at Team India’s report card for the five-match T20 series against New Zealand: