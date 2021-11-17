India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma Set Up 5-Wicket Win
Suryakumar Yadav scored 62 and R Ashwin picked 2 wickets as India won by 5 wickets.
India’s new era with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid started off with an emphatic win in Jaipur against New Zealand on Wednesday evening. The Kiwis, who played the 2021 T20 World Cup on 14 November, were defeated by 5 wickets.
Suryakumar Yadav turned on the style, coming in at number 3, bringing out his full repertoire of shots against the Kiwis. Alongside Suryakumar, Rohit played a ferocious knock before Rishabh Pant helped the team over the line with a boundary to round things off with two deliveries to go.
India now lead the three-match series 1-0.
The game marked the start of a new chapter in Indian cricket with Rohit as T20I skipper and Rahul Dravid as head coach.
With both teams resting some of their key players as part of workload management, it was very much an even contest before the first ball was bowled.
India raced to 50 for no loss in five overs with Rohit playing some delightful shots. He got going with back-to-back fours off Tim Southee in the third over before unleashing his signature pull for six on the final ball of the over.
The seasoned pace duo of Southee and Trent Boult were put under pressure up front by both the openers. KL Rahul (15 off 14) got into the act with a massive six over deep square leg off Boult before Rohit hit another pull shot as India collected 21 from the over.
Rahul endured a soft dismissal on the first ball of Mitchell Santer’s spell to give New Zealand a wicket against the run of play.
Suryakumar meant business from ball one and the most memorable shot of his innings was the pick-up stroke off Lockie Ferguson to get to his third T20I fifty.
But with 23 needed to win off the last 24 balls, India lost the wicket of Shreyas Iyer and ended up needing 10 runs off the last over.
Earlier, Guptill and Chapman ensured the Kiwis were well placed for a 180-plus total but Ashwin Ravichandran’s two wickets in the space of a few deliveries put the brakes on the Kiwis.
Bhuvneshwar, who looked far from his best in the T20 World Cup, got his trademark swing in the very first over of the match.
After a couple that shaped away from Guptill, he bowled a beautiful in-swinger to breach Daryl Mitchell’s defence.
New Zealand reached 41/1 in the powerplay after a 15-run over from Deepak Chahar.
Chapman whipped and pulled Chahar for a four and six in the sixth over to give the innings much-needed momentum.
India had the run-rate under control until 10 overs with New Zealand reaching 65/1. Three big overs followed with Chapman and Guptill putting their foot on the pedal.
Chapman collected a four and six off Axar Patel in another 15-run over to bring up his first first half-century for New Zealand, having played earlier for Hong Kong.
Guptill too looked in ominous touch at the other end as he deposited a slower one from Siraj over long-off.
Ashwin was brought back into the attack in the 14th over and he struck twice at a timely juncture for his team with New Zealand getting to 123/3 in 15 overs.
With Guptill in full flow, even 200 seemed on the cards but the opener was caught in the deep in the 18th over.
Brief scores; New Zealand: 164/6 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 70, Mark Chapman 63; Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) lost to India 166/5 in 19.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 62, Rohit Sharma 48; Trent Boult (2/31)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.