Shreyas Iyer & Jadeja's Century Stand Puts India on Top vs NZ in Kanpur on Day 1

Electing to bat first at the Green Park Stadium which was engulfed in a lot of fog and smog, India started off in edgy fashion as Mayank Agarwal played and missed outside the off stump in the early stages while Shubman Gill survive an LBW decision in the third over of Tim Southee.

Mayank (13) however could not settle in and Kyle Jamieson, who constantly probed the off-stump channel, got his first wicket as the opener edged it to keeper Tom Blundell in the eighth over.

With Cheteshwar Pujara for company at one end, Gill endured a tricky period as the duo of Southee and Jamieson looked for another scalp in the first hour. Gill had luck on his side when he was on 6 as he escaped another lbw shout in the first over of Ajaz Patel.

After that, Gill went through the gears, playing some elegant shots and finding the fence and also stepping down the track with authority to go downtown for a six. Pujara at the other end kept working the New Zealand bowlers around in his inimitable manner, keeping India on top in the morning session.

Just before the Lunch break, Gill completed his fourth Test match fifty as India finished the morning with the score at 82/1, firmly in control of proceedings.