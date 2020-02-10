Stats: Team India Unbeaten in ODIs at Bay Oval in Mt Maungania
India will look to prevent a whitewash in the ODI series when they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maungania on Tuesday, 11 February.

After a 5-0 drubbing in the five-match T20I series, the Kiwis have done well to win back-to-back ODIs in Hamilton and Auckland respectively and take an unassailable in the series.

Till date, India have played two ODIs at the venue and are yet to lose a match. Both their wins came last year during the five-match ODIs series which the visitors had won 4-1. During their previous ODI series in New Zealand, opener Rohit Sharma starred with the bat but unfortunately he isn’t playing this series due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer at the venue with 2 centuries and a fifty from 8 innings.

Here’s a look at the some of the important stats and numbers from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganai:

  • New Zealand have won three and lost five ODIs out of eight played by them at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
  • New Zealand's all three victories came against Sri Lanka - by 36 runs on 5 January 2016; by 45 runs on 3 January 2019 and by 21 runs on 5 January 2019.
  • India registered two wins against New Zealand at this venue - by 90 runs on 26 January 2019 and by seven wickets on 28 January 2019.
  • New Zealand have lost both their matches against South Africa and India and one against England.
  • Martin Guptill remains the only batsman to post two centuries at this venue - both against Sri Lanka - 138 on 3 January 2019 and 102 on 5 January 2016.
  • Martin Guptill, with 347 runs at an average of 43.37, including two hundreds and a fifty, in eight matches, is the top run-getter in ODIs at this venue.
  • Luke Ronchi (79) and Mitchell McClenaghan (34 not out) had shared a 76-run partnership for the last wicket against South Africa at this venue on October 24, 2014 - New Zealand's highest tenth-wicket partnership in ODIs.
  • Matt Henry's career-best figures of 5 for 40 against Sri Lanka on 5 January 2016 were recorded at Maunganui - the only five-wicket haul at this venue in ODIs.
  • Rohit Sharma's match-winning innings of 87 off 96 balls against New Zealand on 26 January 2019 is the highest individual knock by an Indian batsman at this venue.
  • Two century stands have been registered for India at this venue. Rohit Sharma figures in both the stands - 154 for the first wicket with Dhawan on 26 January 2019 and 113 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli on 23 January 2019.
  • Kuldeep Yadav's figures of 4 for 45 on 26 January 2019 are the only instance of a four-wicket haul by an Indian bowler at this venue.
  • Five innings of 90-plus have been recorded for a losing cause in ODIs at this venue - three by Sri Lankan batsmen and two by New Zealand batsmen
  • South Africa's Quinton de Kock had produced a career-best haul of six dismissals as a wicketkeeper at this venue - against New Zealand on 21 October 2014 - the only wicketkeeper to perform the feat at this venue.

