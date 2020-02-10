Stats: Team India Unbeaten in ODIs at Bay Oval in Mt Maungania
India will look to prevent a whitewash in the ODI series when they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maungania on Tuesday, 11 February.
Till date, India have played two ODIs at the venue and are yet to lose a match. Both their wins came last year during the five-match ODIs series which the visitors had won 4-1. During their previous ODI series in New Zealand, opener Rohit Sharma starred with the bat but unfortunately he isn’t playing this series due to a calf injury.
Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer at the venue with 2 centuries and a fifty from 8 innings.
Here’s a look at the some of the important stats and numbers from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganai:
- New Zealand have won three and lost five ODIs out of eight played by them at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
- New Zealand's all three victories came against Sri Lanka - by 36 runs on 5 January 2016; by 45 runs on 3 January 2019 and by 21 runs on 5 January 2019.
- India registered two wins against New Zealand at this venue - by 90 runs on 26 January 2019 and by seven wickets on 28 January 2019.
- New Zealand have lost both their matches against South Africa and India and one against England.
- Martin Guptill remains the only batsman to post two centuries at this venue - both against Sri Lanka - 138 on 3 January 2019 and 102 on 5 January 2016.
- Martin Guptill, with 347 runs at an average of 43.37, including two hundreds and a fifty, in eight matches, is the top run-getter in ODIs at this venue.
- Luke Ronchi (79) and Mitchell McClenaghan (34 not out) had shared a 76-run partnership for the last wicket against South Africa at this venue on October 24, 2014 - New Zealand's highest tenth-wicket partnership in ODIs.
- Matt Henry's career-best figures of 5 for 40 against Sri Lanka on 5 January 2016 were recorded at Maunganui - the only five-wicket haul at this venue in ODIs.
- Rohit Sharma's match-winning innings of 87 off 96 balls against New Zealand on 26 January 2019 is the highest individual knock by an Indian batsman at this venue.
- Two century stands have been registered for India at this venue. Rohit Sharma figures in both the stands - 154 for the first wicket with Dhawan on 26 January 2019 and 113 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli on 23 January 2019.
- Kuldeep Yadav's figures of 4 for 45 on 26 January 2019 are the only instance of a four-wicket haul by an Indian bowler at this venue.
- Five innings of 90-plus have been recorded for a losing cause in ODIs at this venue - three by Sri Lankan batsmen and two by New Zealand batsmen
- South Africa's Quinton de Kock had produced a career-best haul of six dismissals as a wicketkeeper at this venue - against New Zealand on 21 October 2014 - the only wicketkeeper to perform the feat at this venue.
