We Never Spoke of Jetlag in Team, Didn’t Want Any Excuse: Kohli

After India registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I, skipper Virat Kohli said that there was no talk of jetlag in the team and all they were focused upon was what the team needed to do in order to win.

Kohli had criticised the scheduling before the start of the series as the team had to fly from Bengaluru to Auckland the very next day they won the ODI series against Australia.

However, on Friday, the Indian skipper said that the team didn't want any excuse and was just focussing on securing the victory,

"We enjoyed this. Landing two days before and playing a game like this, it was fantastic," said Kohli after India chased down 204 against New Zealand at the Eden Park.