India vs New Zealand: Look to Enjoy Myself Every Time I Play, Says Axar Patel

"Whenever I go to the ground, I just look to enjoy. That time, I don't think that there is (Ravichandran) Ashwin bhai or (Ravindra Jadeja) Jaddu bhai while I don't have a lead role. When the ball is in my hand, I am looking to enjoy and see what is the behaviour of the pitch. I don't think about the senior bowlers in the team or having a lead role. I think about my own bowling and how to bowl as per the team's requirement," said Patel in the virtual press conference.



Patel opined that his usage of the crease on day three fetched him crucial scalps. "As compared to the ten overs yesterday, I was using the crease a lot more today. Whenever I bowled today, the plan was to use the crease well, especially from the outside or closer to the stumps. It helped me in getting some purchase from the wickets."



He then explained about the mood in the dressing room when India didn't get a wicket and were made to toil hard for 66 overs. "We were talking within the team. Obviously, it is very difficult when you are not getting a wicket for 67 overs. You start to wonder, why is this happening. But the dressing room was calm as Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) and Rahul sir were talking to everyone and helped in keeping the environment the way it was."



"They had planned that we will have to keep patience and had talked that if we get a wicket, then we will get two-three more and innings will open up. The patience with which we bowled in the first and second sessions, got rewarded for it today. If we had taken pressure after not getting a wicket in 67 overs, we wouldn't have got the result and could have made things difficult. We knew that we had five bowlers and anyone could step up, which happened today."