India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Test Series, Suryakumar Joins Squad

A couple of days before the first Test against New Zealand, hosts India have been dealt an injury blow as senior player KL Rahul has been ruled. The Indian team have drafted in Suryakumar Yadav for the series.

"Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out for the series. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month," a BCCI statement on Tuesday read.

The team will be captained in the first Test by Ajinkya Rahane before Virat Kohli returns for the Mumbai game.