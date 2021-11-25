Day 1, Kanpur Test: Mayank Falls on 13 Off Jamieson, India 21/1
Latest updates from Day 1 of the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand.
The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is underway with stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane winning the toss and electing to bat first this morning in Kanpur.
With Rohit Sharma sitting out of the series and KL Rahul ruled out due to an injury, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened for the hosts. Their partnership though lasted just over 7 overs with Mayank losing his wicket to Kyle Jamieson on 13 with Kiwi keeper Blundell safely taking the catch.
India were 21/1 at that point as Cheteshwar Pujara walked out to bat and the veteran has stitched together a solid partnership with Shubman with the younger batter playing the aggressor and fast approaching his half century.
Rahane Won The Toss
Both India and New Zealand have one debutant in their teams with Shreyas Iyer being handed his first Test cap by Sunil Gavaskar earlier today. Left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who featured in the T20I series earlier, has also been given his Test debut.
After winning the toss, Rahane said he expects the pitch to play well at the start and then get the spinners into the equation. "Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. Shreyas is making his debut. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul bhai. New Zealand are a quality side. (We are going in with) 3 spinners, 2 seamers."
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would have also elected to bat first if he had won the toss. "Looking forward to this challenge. It's mixed, but it's okay. Ajaz Patel and Somerville have done well. We are going in with two spinners, two pacers and a spinning all-rounder debut."
India are resting a host of their first-choice players following a hectic season. Virat Kohli will join the team only for the second Test while Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are all sitting out of the series. KL Rahul got injured days before the first Test and has been ruled out of the series.
While New Zealand, the current holders of the World Test Championship, will be looking to start the second cycle on a winning note, India will be eager to turn the tables on the side that holds a 3-2 lead in the last five Test meetings.
Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson and William Somerville
