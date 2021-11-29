India vs NZ Day 5, Kanpur Test: Umesh Yadav Strikes First Over After Lunch

Post Ashwin's fall, New Zealand kept things tight till Wriddhiman Saha took a four (sweep) and six (slog-sweep) off William Somerville in the 49th over. Iyer, who had kept a cautious eye while defending and rotating the strike, stepped out to smash Ajaz Patel for a six down the ground. He then reached his half-century in 109 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to get a century in the first innings and then follow it up with a half-century in second innings on debut.

Iyer continued to impress by hitting two boundaries off Patel as New Zealand's spinners lacked the penetration to keep the pressure on India. Against Southee, Iyer stroked the first ball through mid-wicket. But on the next ball, the 64-run stand was brought to an end at the stroke of tea as Iyer tried to pull Southee but an inner edge off the glove went behind to Blundell.

India then began the final session with Saha and Patel collecting a boundary each off Jamieson. Southee tried to repeat the Jadeja set-up with Patel, only for the left-hander to drive down the ground while Saha glanced him through fine leg. The duo showed good application and continued to bat without taking any needless risk, keeping New Zealand frustrated.

Saha, who couldn't keep wickets on day three due to neck stiffness, brought up his sixth Test half-century with a brace through fine leg off William Somerville. Patel then raised the half-century of the partnership with a clean slog over deep mid-wicket off Ajaz Patel. When declaration was taken, Saha and Patel had put on a stand of 67 runs to set an imposing total for New Zealand.