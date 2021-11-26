Kanpur Test Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Completes Century on Debut; India Cross 300
Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put on a century stand on Day 1 in Kanpur.
Shreyas Iyer’s had a dream start to his Test career as he has notched up his maiden century in the longest format. He got to the century with a two to deep point of Kyle Jamieson after a flurry of boundaries before that in the first part of the morning.
However, while Iyer was piling on the runs, finding the boundaries with relative ease, India lost the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha in the first hour as Tim Southee struck for the visitors.
Shreyas Iyer was joined by R Ashwin in the middle after the two wickets, and the duo looked to score quick runs against NZ's pacers. Ashwin played Southee away for a couple of boundaries to end the first hour of play and take the Indian total past 300.
Day 1 Recap
India won the toss in Kanpur and Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first and Shubman Gill got the team off to a good start with a stylish half century in the opening session. However, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson troubled the India batters and picked 3 wickets, two in the afternoon session as the visitors clawed back in the contest post Lunch.
However, despite the wickets of Jamieson and Southee NZ could not press home against new man Shreyas Iyer who along with Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor. The duo played out more than one session and piled on the runs at good speed, adding a 113 runs before the umpires called time early due to bad light.
At stumps on Day 1, India were 258/4 with Iyer, Jadeja and Shubman Gill having scored half centuries on the opening day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.