Kanpur Test Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Completes Century on Debut; India Cross 300

India won the toss in Kanpur and Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first and Shubman Gill got the team off to a good start with a stylish half century in the opening session. However, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson troubled the India batters and picked 3 wickets, two in the afternoon session as the visitors clawed back in the contest post Lunch.

However, despite the wickets of Jamieson and Southee NZ could not press home against new man Shreyas Iyer who along with Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor. The duo played out more than one session and piled on the runs at good speed, adding a 113 runs before the umpires called time early due to bad light.

At stumps on Day 1, India were 258/4 with Iyer, Jadeja and Shubman Gill having scored half centuries on the opening day.