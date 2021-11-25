India Vs New Zealand: Fog & Pollution Clouds Green Park Stadium; Twitter Reacts
India and New Zealand will play two Tests in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively.
The Indian men’s cricket team are playing their first Test match of the home season and are up against New Zealand in Kanpur. However, apart from the cricket the aspect of the opening day that caught the eye of most fans and former players was the heavy fog and smog that engulfed the Green Park Stadium.
Many fans expressed their concerns about the pollution that has hovered over the stadium saying that the BCCI should be careful while scheduling matches in areas where smog and haze is quite heavy, as player and spectator welfare is of utmost important.
Ever since Diwali, the pollution levels increased in many parts of the country. According to Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) in Kanpur stands at 343, which was categorised as 'hazardous', with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 as the main pollutant in the air.
Fans all over India took to their social media and posted about their concerns regarding the terrible smog clouding the stadium at Kanpur:
Currently, the key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are all sitting out of the series, after a hectic schedule over the last few months.
KL Rahul got injured just few days before the first Test and as a result of which he stands ruled out of the series.
The last time the two teams met in Tests was in the World Test Championship final which India lost.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.