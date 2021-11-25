India Vs New Zealand: Fog & Pollution Clouds Green Park Stadium; Twitter Reacts

The Indian men’s cricket team are playing their first Test match of the home season and are up against New Zealand in Kanpur. However, apart from the cricket the aspect of the opening day that caught the eye of most fans and former players was the heavy fog and smog that engulfed the Green Park Stadium.

Many fans expressed their concerns about the pollution that has hovered over the stadium saying that the BCCI should be careful while scheduling matches in areas where smog and haze is quite heavy, as player and spectator welfare is of utmost important.