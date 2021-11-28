India vs New Zealand, Day 4: Ashwin-Iyer Rebuild After Middle-Order Collapses

Overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal were looking to extend India’s 63-run lead on the fourth morning and started off with a 9-run over of Kyle Jamieson. The duo added a few quick runs as the lead hit the 80s before NZ turned things around.

Jamieson, who was bowling a fine spell in the first hour, got Pujara to glove a short one down leg-side to Tom Blundell and was dismissed for 22 with the DRS confirming the impact.

Mayank was then joined by captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has been under a little pressure to get runs. The captain took 14 deliveries to get going, hitting a crisp cover drive off Ajaz Patel before being trapped LBW off the next one. NZ’s bowlers had put the team on top in the early exchanges of the day and the hosts were under pressure with Shreyas Iyer joining Mayank Agarwal in the middle.

Iyer and Mayank could only add ten runs to the cause before Tim Southee got his act going in the first session with a brilliant over. Southee had Mayank caught by Tom Latham for 17 before Ravindra Jadeja was trapped LBW for a duck a couple of deliveries later. India were 51/5 at the time and in all sorts of trouble on the fourth morning.

Southee's next over though saw Ashwin and Iyer pick him off for a couple of boundaries with the off spinner driving him straight down the ground in immaculate style.