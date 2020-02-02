We Need Everyone to be the Best Version of Themselves: Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said he wants his players to be the "best version of themselves" in order to dominate world cricket in the coming years.
India notched up a rare 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand with a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International in Mount Maunganai
"Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years. We have seen the results; we obviously won't win everything and these victories give a lot more pleasure than the one-sided victories,” said Kohli.
With Kohli resting himself from the inconsequential final game, Rohit Sharma was the stand-in skipper, but the opener suffered a calf injury while batting and had to retire hurt.
In his absence, KL Rahul led the side to victory.
Heaping praise on the team at the presentation ceremony, Kohli said: "All of us are really proud of how we played.”
"That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years,” said Kohli.
There Wasn’t a Massive Gap Between Both Sides: Southee
It was the first time that New Zealand lost three or more matches in a bilateral T20I series at home. The hosts had gone down 0-2 to England back in February 2008.
New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee said there wasn't much difference between the two sides.
The two teams will next play a three-match ODI series beginning on February 5 and Southee hoped that the hosts will put up a better show with new players coming into the side.
"The ODIs are a different format, new personnel come in and it is a format where we have done well," he said.
Bumrah Back at His Best
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his three-wickets haul, said he always had the belief that a couple of good overs can change the complexion of the game.
"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he said.
