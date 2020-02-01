Stats: With Twin T20I Centuries, Colin Munro the Star of Bay Oval

A 5-0 whitewash will be on the mind when Virat Kohli and his boys take on New Zealand in the final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. For the hosts, it will be all about playing for pride after they lost the third and fourth T20I in the Super Over, having dominated majority of the game in both the encounters.

The hosts have had a good run at the Bay Oval and will desperate for some luck to go their way when they take the field on Sunday. New Zealand have managed to lose two successive Super Overs against India in the third and fourth T20 international in Hamilton and Wellington respectively.

Both matches should have gone their way in the regulation 20 overs itself but the Kiwis somehow managed to help India in their quest for a rare whitewash in the island nation.

Meanwhile, India will be playing their first T20 international at the venue. During their last tour in 2019, India played and win two ODIs at Mount Maunganui.