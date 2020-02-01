Stats: With Twin T20I Centuries, Colin Munro the Star of Bay Oval
A 5-0 whitewash will be on the mind when Virat Kohli and his boys take on New Zealand in the final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. For the hosts, it will be all about playing for pride after they lost the third and fourth T20I in the Super Over, having dominated majority of the game in both the encounters.
The hosts have had a good run at the Bay Oval and will desperate for some luck to go their way when they take the field on Sunday. New Zealand have managed to lose two successive Super Overs against India in the third and fourth T20 international in Hamilton and Wellington respectively.
Both matches should have gone their way in the regulation 20 overs itself but the Kiwis somehow managed to help India in their quest for a rare whitewash in the island nation.
Meanwhile, India will be playing their first T20 international at the venue. During their last tour in 2019, India played and win two ODIs at Mount Maunganui.
Here’s a look at the some numbers in T20Is from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui - the venue for the fifth & final T20I:
- New Zealand have played six T20Is at this venue, winning four and losing one. The remaining one against West Indies on 1 January 2018 could not produce a result.
- New Zealand's total of 243 for five vs West Indies at Mount Maunganui on 3 January 2018 remains their highest in T20Is.They had scored 243 for six against Australia at Auckland on 16 February 2018.
- New Zealand's triumph by 119 runs against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on 3 January 2018 is their biggest in T20Is.
- New Zealand's narrowest victory margin in T20Is in New Zealand by 3 runs was recorded at Mount Maunganui on 7 January 2016 - vs Sri Lanka.
- The only batsman to post a hundred at this venue is New Zealand's Colin Munro. He hit two centuries - 101 vs Bangladesh on 6 January 2017 and 104 vs West Indies on 3 January 2018.
- Corey Anderson hit an unbeaten 94 off 41 balls against Bangladesh at this venue on 8 January 2017 - his career-best in T20Is.
- Corey Anderson's strike rate of 212.76 while aggregating 100 in two innings at an average of 100.00 is the highest among the batsmen with 100 runs or more in T20Is at this venue.
- Just two New Zealand batsmen have recorded ten sixes in a T20I innings - both instances at Mount Maunganui. Colin Munro during his innings of 104 off 53 balls vs West Indies on January 3, 2018 and Corey Anderson in the course of his unbeaten 94 off 41 balls vs Bangladesh on 8 January 2017.
- Munro remains the only batsman to manage 300 runs or more at this venue - his tally being 307 in five innings at an average of 61.40, including two hundreds and a fifty, at a strike rate of 193.08.
- Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were associated in a first-wicket stand of 136 against West Indies on January 3, 2018 - the highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.
- Colin Munro has received two Man of the Match awards in T20Is at this venue.
- The two top wicket-takers at this venue are New Zealand's Ish Sodhi - 10 at 16.30 in five innings and Trent Boult - 9 at 17.66 in five innings.
- Trent Boult - 3 for 21 vs Sri Lanka on January 7, 2016 and Tim Southee - 3 for 21 vs West Indies on January 3, 2018 – are the best bowling performances at this venue.
- Not even a single fifty has been registered by a visiting batsman in T20Is at this venue - the highest being 48 by Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman vs New Zealand on 6 January 2017.
