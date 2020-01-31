Another Super Over Goes India’s Way: Ball-by-Ball Details
India beat New Zealand via Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tie in Wellington on Friday.
Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed harakiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.
In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.
India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.
New Zealand Super Over
Ball 1: Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, 2 Runs (New Zealand 2/0)
Ball 2: Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, 4 Runs (New Zealand 6/0)
Ball 3: Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, 2 Runs (New Zealand 8/0)
Ball 4: Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert, OUT (New Zealand 8/1)
Ball 5: Jasprit Bumrah to Colin Munro, 4 Runs (New Zealand 12/1)
Ball 6: Jasprit Bumrah to Colin Munro, 1 Run (New Zealand 13/1)
India Super Over
Ball 1: Tim Southee to KL Rahul, 6 Runs (India 6/0)
Ball 2: Tim Southee to KL Rahul, 4 Runs (India 10/0)
Ball 3: Tim Southee to KL Rahul, OUT (India 10/1)
Ball 4: Tim Southee to Virat Kohli, 2 Runs (India 12/1)
Ball 5: Tim Southee to Virat Kohli, 4 Runs (India 16/1)
Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165 for 8, riding on Manish Pandey's 36-ball 50. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).
The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.
