Record & Stats: New Zealand Look to Continue Good Run in Hamilton
Team India will aim to continue their rich vein of form when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.
The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.
Meanwhile, India would be looking to seal the series and win their first T20 series in the island nation.
Here’s a look at some of the numbers and records in T20s from the Seddon Park in Hamilton:
- New Zealand have won seven and lost two out of nine T20Is played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
- Five matches have been won by the sides batting first and four by the teams batting second.
- India lost by just four runs in the only T20I played at this venue - against New Zealand on February 10, 2019.
- Five teams at this venue are yet to post a victory in T20Is at this venue - Pakistan, India, West Indies, Zimbabwe & Bangladesh.
- South Africa's Richard Levi is the only batsman to register a century at Seddon Park, Hamilton - 117 not out off 51 balls against New Zealand on February 19, 2012.
- Thirteen sixes in Levi's aforesaid innings are the most by a South African batsman in a T20I innings. His sixes' tally is the most by any batsman against New Zealand in a T20I.
- Levi's 45-ball century is the quickest by a South African batsman in T20Is.
- New Zealand's James Franklin's career-best figures of 4 for 15 against England on February 12, 2013 are the best by any bowler in T20Is at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
- New Zealand's Nathan McCullum remains the only other bowler to produce a four-wicket haul at this venue in T20Is - 4 for 16 vs Pakistan on December 28, 2010.
- Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson shared a stand of 171 (unbroken) for the first wicket against Pakistan on January 17, 2016 – the highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is at this venue.
- The aforesaid 171-run unbroken first-wicket partnership is New Zealand's highest for any wicket in T20Is. It remains the highest stand for any wicket by any pair against Pakistan in this format.
- New Zealand's 212 for four vs India on February 10, 2019 remains the highest total by any team at this venue.
- The highest by a visiting side in T20Is at this venue is by India - 208 for six against New Zealand on February 10, 2019.
- The match-aggregate of 420 for the loss of ten wickets at Hamilton - New Zealand 212 for four and India 208 for six - on 10 February 2019 remains the highest in T20Is involving India and New Zealand.
