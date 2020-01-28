Record & Stats: New Zealand Look to Continue Good Run in Hamilton

Team India will aim to continue their rich vein of form when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.