Records Take a Hit As India & NZ Ensure a Thriller in Hamilton
Hitman Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand's score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn't enough as Rohit and KL Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners.
This after the game was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class.
Here’s a look at the records and number from the thrilling third T20 encounter in Hamilton:
- India, with two matches to go, have registered their first series win (3-0 leading) against New Zealand in New Zealand in T20Is.
- For the first time, India have won three consecutive matches against New Zealand in T20Is.
- India (179/5) have registered their second highest total against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton behind the 208 for six on 10 February 2019.
- Rohit Sharma has equalled Virat Kohli's tally of 24 fifties in T20Is.
- Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian opening batsman after Virender Sehwag (15758), Sachin Tendulkar (15335) and Sunil Gavaskar (12258) to amass 10,000 runs in international cricket - his tally being 10117 (ave 50.33) in 219 innings.
- Virat Kohli, with 1126 runs at an average of 45.04 in 34 innings, has become the leading run-scorer as captain for India, eclipsing the Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tally of 1112 (ave 37.06) in 62 innings.
- Only two skippers have aggregated more runs than Kohli in this format - Faf du Plessis (1273) and Kane Williamson (1243).
- Mohammed Shami (2/32) has registered his best figures against New Zealand in T20Is.
- Kane Williamson has posted his highest ever score in T20Is – the highest by a New Zealand skipper. Brendon McCullum's splendid 74 vs England at Hamilton on February 12, 2013 was the previous highest by a New Zealand captain.
- In tied matches, Williamson's score is the second highest next only to Brendon McCullum's 116 vs Australia at Christchurch on February 28, 2010.
- Kane Williamson is the first captain to post nine innings of 50-plus in T20Is.
- Colin Munro, with 347 runs at an average of 38.55, has extended his record in India-New Zealand T20Is.
- Hamish Bennett (3/54) has recorded his best bowling figures in T20Is.
- Martin Guptill (2530) is the third batsman after Virat Kohli (2783) and Rohit Sharma (2713) to complete 2500 runs in T20Is .
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )