India vs New Zealand: 3 Questions That Crop Up Based on Indian Squad

Two of India’s most important batters, Rohit and KL Rahul are among the mainstays in the Indian batting but have not been allowed a break just yet. Along with them R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar too have been included in the squad for the NZ series.

While Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are away for a much-deserved break, the aforementioned too could have been given some time off, especially considering how important they are across formats.

India’s next few months will also be hectic due to their cramped schedule, which then poses the question as to when the rest of the senior players get to recharge their batteries.

Workload management is a very important part aspect in the game and one hopes that the rest of the senior players who are part of the New Zealand series are afforded some rest soon.

Bubble fatigue is a very big challenge and rotation so as to keep players fit for the next World Cup will be high on the agenda. The BCCI need to ensure this happens smoothly and there isn’t a lack of security for the players.