Stats: India Look to Spoil New Zealand’s Record at Hagley Oval
Team India will be under lot of pressure when they take on New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Saturday, 27 February.
Before 2014, cricket used to be played at Lancaster Park or Jade Stadium in Christchurch, which also hosted rugby matches.
Meanwhile, India would be happy that Brendon McCullam is no longer playing international cricket, courtesy his batting exploits at the venue. But, nevertheless the current New Zealand side boast of Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, whose romance with the Hagley Oval are now part of New Zealand cricketing folklores.
Here’s a look at some of the important records and statistics from Test Matches at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
- Forty Test matches have been played by New Zealand at Lancaster Park (Jade Stadium), Christchurch, winning eight, losing sixteen and drawing the remaining sixteen – winning percentage of 20.00.
- Since 2014, six Tests have been played by New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, winning four, losing one and drawing the remaining one.
- All four Test wins, recorded by New Zealand at Hagley Oval, have been big ones - by 8 wickets against Sri Lanka in December 2014; by 8 wickets against Pakistan in November 2016; by 9 wickets against Bangladesh in January 2017 and by 423 runs against Sri Lanka in December 2018.
- New Zealand's 423-run triumph against Sri Lanka in December 2018 is their biggest victory margin in terms of runs in Tests.
- New Zealand suffered their only defeat - by seven wickets to Australia at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in February 2016.
- Trent Boult (37 wickets at 21.37 in six tests) and Tim Southee (32 at 20.65 in six tests) are the top wicket-takers at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- Tom Latham, with 475 runs at an average of 43.18, including a hundred and two fifties, in six Tests, is the top run-scorer at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
- Brendon McCullum's 195 off 134 balls vs Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in December 2014 remains the highest individual score at this venue.
- Brendon McCullum's strike rate of 183.54 during his magnificent innings of 145 off 79 balls against Australia in February 2016 is the highest by any batsman at this venue (minimum 35 runs).
- McCullum's strike rate of 183.54 against Australia in the above innings is the second highest by any batsman in an innings of 100-plus behind the 189.65 by Vivian Richards during his innings of 110 not out off 58 balls against England at St.John's in April 1986.
- McCullum's 54-ball century in the course of his 145 off 79 balls against Australia in February 2016 is a record for the quickest hundred in Tests.
- McCullum remains the only batsman to hit two hundreds at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
- McCullum hit eighteen sixes in three Test innings - the most by any batsman at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
- In three innings at this venue, McCullum managed 365 runs at an average of 121.66 - his strike rate being 152.08.
- Trent Boult's excellent figures of 6 for 30 for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in December 2018 are the best by a bowler at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
- In the last three Tests played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Tim Southee was awarded the Man of the Match - vs Bangladesh in 2017; vs England in 2018 and vs Sri Lanka in 2018.
- Ishant Sharma (297 at 32.39 in 97 Tests) needs three wickets to become the sixth Indian bowler to complete 300 wickets.
- Ravichandran Ashwin (48 wickets at 16.97 in six Tests) needs two wickets to complete his 50 wickets against New Zealand.
- Ross Taylor (17 catches in 13 Tests) needs four catches to become the leading fielder in India-New Zealand Tests. At present, the record is held by Stephen Fleming - 20 catches in 13 Tests.
