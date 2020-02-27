Stats: India Look to Spoil New Zealand’s Record at Hagley Oval

Before 2014, cricket used to be played at Lancaster Park or Jade Stadium in Christchurch, which also hosted rugby matches.

Meanwhile, India would be happy that Brendon McCullam is no longer playing international cricket, courtesy his batting exploits at the venue. But, nevertheless the current New Zealand side boast of Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, whose romance with the Hagley Oval are now part of New Zealand cricketing folklores.