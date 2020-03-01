Stats: Virat Kohli Ends New Zealand Tour on a Disastrous Note

At stumps, Rishabh Pant (1) and Hanuma Vihari (5) were at the crease with India leading by 97 runs with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, Indian pacers led India's fightback on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/22) claimed two wickets and also took a stunning one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket contribute to the team.

Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) were the top-scorers as New Zealand ended their first innings seven runs short of India's first innings total of 242.