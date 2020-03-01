Stats: Virat Kohli Ends New Zealand Tour on a Disastrous Note
India struggled to 90 for six in their second innings after dismissing New Zealand for 235 on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.
In their second innings, India once again found the going tough against the New Zealand pace battery with Mayank Agarwal (3), Prithvi Shaw (14) and skipper Virat Kohli (14) returning to the hut quickly.
At stumps, Rishabh Pant (1) and Hanuma Vihari (5) were at the crease with India leading by 97 runs with four wickets in hand.
Earlier, Indian pacers led India's fightback on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/22) claimed two wickets and also took a stunning one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket contribute to the team.
Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) were the top-scorers as New Zealand ended their first innings seven runs short of India's first innings total of 242.
Here’s a look at some of records and statistics from Day 2 of the Christchurch Test between India and New Zealand:
- Virat Kohli totalled 38 runs at an average of 9.50 - the least runs scored by him in a Test series of two or more Tests, eclipsing the 46 in five innings (3 Tests) at an average of 9.20 against Australia in 2016-17.
- Kohli's tally of 218 runs at an average of 19.81 in eleven innings with just one fifty in New Zealand is his lowest on a tour while batting in all three formats. He had totalled 254 in fifteen innings at an average of 18.14 with one fifty, in fifteen innings in England in 2014.
- Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) has recorded his best bowling figures against New Zealand in Tests, surpassing the 1 for 88 in the Wellington Test last month.
- Mohammed Shami (4/81) has registered his second four-wicket haul against New Zealand in Tests - the first being 4 for 70 in the 2013-14 Wellington Test.
- Mayank Agarwal (7 + 3) has recorded his worst performance in a Test match away from home.
- Kyle Jamieson (49) has posted his highest Test score, eclipsing the 44 in the Wellington Test.
- Jamieson (49 + 5/45 in India's first innings) has recorded his best all-round performance in a Test match.
- Jamieson is the fourth New Zealand all-rounder to post a 40-plus in an innings apart from registering five wickets in an innings in the same Test against India, joining Bruce Taylor (Kolkata, 1964-65), Bevan Congdon (Auckland, 1975-76) and John Bracewell (Mumbai, 1988-89).
- Since posting 50 off 144 balls vs Australia at Melbourne in December 2019, Tom Latham has registered his first fifty in six innings in Tests.
- Latham's fourth fifty vs India is his 17th in Tests. As against his overall Test career average of 42.22, his average against India is just 29.30.
- With his cheap dismissal (3) today, Kane Williamson's home average fell below 60 (59.32) in Tests.
- Hagley Oval, Christchurch is the only venue in New Zealand where Williamson's performance is mediocre - 331 in seven Tests at an average of 30.09, including three fifties.
- Bradlay-John Watling's second duck against India is his tenth in Tests. His first duck against them was in the 2013-14 Wellington Test.
- Tim Southee's tenth duck in Tests is his first against India.
