India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Records & Stats Broken in Auckland

KL Rahul made an unbeaten 57 on Sunday as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put on 86 for the third wicket as India cruised past New Zealand's total of 132/5 with 15 deliveries to spare. Shivam Dube (13*) hit the winning runs, smashing a six off Tim Southee in the 18th over to power India to 135/3.

Iyer and Rahul had also contributed in India’s victory over New Zealand in the first match of the series.

New Zealand, who had amassed 203/5 batting first in the first tie, struggled to achieve any real momentum with Indian bowlers picking wickets at regular intervals. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned figures of 2/18 in his four overs.