Ind vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Stats: Southee, Jamieson Rewrite Records

New Zealand rode on a heroic 89 from skipper Kane Williamson as the hosts managed to take a first-innings lead but India clawed their way right back into the game by the end of the second day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

At Stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were 51 runs ahead of India but aren’t in a comfortable situation as the in-form Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are both back in the pavilion. In 71.1 overs, the Kiwis had reached 216/5 when umpires called off early stumps due to bad light.

Earlier, the Black Caps continued with the brilliant bowling performance led by Test debutant Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee as they skittled India out for a paltry 165 in their first innings. Both Jamieson and Southee finished with four wickets apiece as the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 43 runs after they resumed from their overnight score of 122.