Ind vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Stats: Southee, Jamieson Rewrite Records
New Zealand rode on a heroic 89 from skipper Kane Williamson as the hosts managed to take a first-innings lead but India clawed their way right back into the game by the end of the second day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
At Stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were 51 runs ahead of India but aren’t in a comfortable situation as the in-form Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are both back in the pavilion. In 71.1 overs, the Kiwis had reached 216/5 when umpires called off early stumps due to bad light.
Earlier, the Black Caps continued with the brilliant bowling performance led by Test debutant Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee as they skittled India out for a paltry 165 in their first innings. Both Jamieson and Southee finished with four wickets apiece as the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 43 runs after they resumed from their overnight score of 122.
Here are a few stats from the second day’s play of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Saturday:
- Tim Southee (4/49) has recorded his best bowling figures against India in New Zealand in Tests — his second best overall against India, next only to the 7/64 in Bengaluru in 2012.
- Southee took his tally of international wickets to 299 in 153 matches at an average of 31.38, equalling Daniel Vettori's tally of 299 at an average of 33.80 in 193 matches — the most international wickets in New Zealand.
- Mohammed Shami (21) has posted his highest Test score against New Zealand, eclipsing the 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2016.
- Bradley-John Watling took his tally of dismissals as wicket-keeper to 231 (223 catches + eight stumpings) in 69 matches, extending his New Zealand record in Tests.
- Ajinkya Rahane has been associated in a run-out dismissal in a partnership (Rishabh Pant) for the first time in Tests.
- For the first time in his Test career, Ravichandran Ashwin has registered a golden duck (first-ball dismissal).
- In his last 18 innings in international cricket, Rishabh Pant's only half-century remains the 71 in an ODI against West Indies at Chennai on December 15, 2019.
- Kane Williamson's 89 is his fourth half-century vs India — his 31st in Tests.
- Williamson had a poor Test series prior to the ongoing one against India. In four innings against Australia, he had scored 34 & 14 at Perth and 9 & 0 at Melbourne.
- Williamson's average of 56.53 as captain is the highest among New Zealand skippers in Tests (minimum 2,000 runs).
- Jamieson's figures of 4/39 are the best by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut against India in New Zealand.
