India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Sanju and Hooda Smash Fifties, India Cross 150

Ishan Kishan walked out to open alongside Sanju Samson in today's match, instead of Deepak Hooda, who was tried out in the previous fixture. Kishan faced all of four deliveries before Mark Adair sent him back, caught-behind by keeper Lorcan Tucker.

India were 13/1 when Hooda walked out to bat and he, along with Sanju Samson, have added almost 100 runs to the team's tally.