India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Sanju and Hooda Smash Fifties, India Cross 150
India lead the two match series 1-0.
The second T20I between India and Ireland is now underway in Dublin and while Hardik Pandya's team lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan in the third over itself, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda have both made the most of their opportunity, scoring half centuries.
India are 138/1 after 13 overs.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in Dublin. India made three changes to their line-up with Ruturaj Gaikwad missing out due to a niggle and Sanju Samson replacing him. Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi came in place of Avesh Khan and Yuzvdra Chahal respectively.
Ireland, meanwhile, are unchanged.
Ishan Kishan walked out to open alongside Sanju Samson in today's match, instead of Deepak Hooda, who was tried out in the previous fixture. Kishan faced all of four deliveries before Mark Adair sent him back, caught-behind by keeper Lorcan Tucker.
India were 13/1 when Hooda walked out to bat and he, along with Sanju Samson, have added almost 100 runs to the team's tally.
The Teams:
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.
