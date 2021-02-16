India Move to 2nd Spot in World Test Championship Final’s Race

The victory helps India move to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table and more importantly, moves England to the fourth spot after the team climbed to number 1 after the win in the series-opener against India.

India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final which will be played in June at Lord's,.

New Zealand have already qualified for the final after Australia pulled out of the tour of South Africa that was supposed to take place in February. That effectively left Australia’s qualification dependent on the outcome of the four-match India vs England series.