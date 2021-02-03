Won’t be Easy for Root, Stokes to Perform in India: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav believes it will not be easy for the likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to perform in the upcoming four-Test series between India and England which gets underway from Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England are coming on the back of a thumping 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka. England skipper Root was in great touch in the two Tests, accumulating 426 runs at an average of over 100. Buttler scored 131 runs in the three innings he played in Sri Lanka while Ben Stokes was not part of the squad.