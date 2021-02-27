Talk About the Pitch is Getting Out of Hand, Says R Ashwin

Seeing criticism of the pitch, Ashwin wrote a sort of a cryptic tweet on Friday, "Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that is an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it's a classic example of "outbound marketing", however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us "you can't think on your own" and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think…"

The tweet got retweeted multiple times with many unable to understand what it meant.

"I felt people didn't understand what I meant. It is very, very simple. I always wanted to talk about it at some stage. But I thought it was very, very pertinent," Ashwin explained on Saturday.

"At least [with] products at the most you can go wrong and find out after you buy them whether they are bad or good. With respect to thoughts being put across and planted across to people, I find it extremely hilarious and heinous to a point where you have a thought process and you want everybody to follow that and think that [way], make it a conditioning," he explained his tweet from Friday lashing out at those who have been questioning the surface.