Virat Kohli Returns to Lead India Against Buoyant England

Although Rahane said Kohli is the original captain and his own job is to take a backseat, the series will witness scrutiny on Kohli's captaincy skills as his deputy has emerged as a viable option.

The new father has, however, got support from his deputy.

"See, my job is to take a back-seat and help Virat. There are too many things on a captain's mind, so as a vice-captain you have to visualise a situation, think about what can happen in the game, and then if captain asks you for suggestions then you should be ready," said Rahane on returning to vice-captaincy's role.