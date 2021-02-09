Kohli Displeased With Quality of Balls, Bowling of Nadeem & Sundar

"It (wicket) was flat and slow. The quality of balls honestly wasn't something that we were pleased to see because that has been the issue in the past as well. Just for the ball to get destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and it is not something any Test side could be prepared for. That was the reality of the first two days. But having said that, it is no excuse. England played better than us, they deserved it (to win)," said Kohli while speaking to the media after the match.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had too complained about the balls, saying they were tearing through the seam after 40-45 overs.