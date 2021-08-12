Virat Kohli Backs Batters; India Set to Leave Out R Ashwin at Lord's

"For us, it is about finding that perfect balance. But if someone like Shardul is not available, we will definitely look at first how to pick 20 wickets, and not try to plug in another guy who can give us runs with the bat. We feel very comfortable with how the first Test went," added Kohli of the possibility of fielding four pacers and a spinner.



With rain expected in the second Test, it is unlikely India will play two spinners as they might not get as much assistance from the surface.



Kohli added that having four bowlers ensures there is continuous pressure.



"Four fast bowlers mean that you can apply pressure through the day in every session. You basically take field thinking that the fourth guy comes in and does the job of being very consistent. We are definitely not going to under bowl anyone. In a four-bowler combination, you have to figure which bowler is most likely to give you breakthroughs and which ones are going to contain. According to that, you put them in priority," added the 32-year-old.



"The guy who is more likely to contain, then comes in and bowls spells which don't leak runs so that others can come back and get you those breakthroughs. So we definitely like playing in that kind of template and we have never felt that when we have played four [pace] bowlers and underbowled anyone. We have felt very balanced [when] we have played four bowlers (pacers) because we are constantly looking to create pressure and take wickets."