Conditions Are Part of the Challenge in Test Cricket: Ben Stokes

"And that is part of the game, the challenges and why we love it," he said.

Turning tracks in India became a talking point when some former England players such as Michael Vaughan asked whether such strips were ideal for Test cricket.

"Don't read too much into the fact that I didn't bowl a huge amount in the second game, I'm sure if it was a green seamer I would have bowled a lot more overs.

"I think there may be more reason for me to bowl under lights in the next game if it will help the team."

A lot is at stake for both India and England in the four-match series as the World Test Championships final spot is still up for grabs. While India need to win one and draw another to make it, England will have to triumph in both the remaining games.

About the pitch at Motera, Stokes wrote that nobody has the slightest clue how the track would behave.