England vs India 3rd T20I: England Elect to Bat First

England have won the toss and opted to bat against India in third and final T20 International on Sunday.

Having already sealed the series, India made four changes to their playing eleven by bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in place of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

England replaced Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran with Reece Topley and Phil Salt.