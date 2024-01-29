Tom Hartley, The Wrecker-In-Chief of India’s Hyderabad Test Defeat

With as few as 20 first-class games under his belt before being drafted in England’s squad for the five-match Test series against Indian, Tom Hartley's selection raised quite a few eyebrows. It wasn't a question of his skill, but rather the daunting prospect of facing a side with an almost flawless record on their home turf. The concern was whether a 24-year-old could withstand the pressure.

As foreseen, the young spinner took time to find his footing in the first innings in Hyderabad, with his first delivery in the red-ball arena for his national side being launched for a maximum. However, his resurgence in the following innings eloquently showcased his adeptness at aligning with the strategic plans crafted by his skipper Ben Stokes.