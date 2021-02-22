Rohit Sharma Defends Home Advantage, Expects Motera Pitch to Turn

"You have to make sure you win those sessions. Because in a day you get three sessions. Winning every session is a challenge. So you need to just break down the five-day Test into little sessions and see what happens after that. We will be very happy to qualify and play the (WTC) final. But again there are little steps we need to take before we reach that final. It is still too far ahead. We have to play two Test matches before that. We will play them and see what happens after that," he added.

He also said that the conversation over pitches should stop and "experts should focus on the game".

"Pitch is the same for both teams. I don't know why people talk about it. For years, India has been making pitches like these. When we go abroad, nobody (none of us) says anything about the pitches there. We need to do what suits us. This is what home or away advantage is. If you take it out, (then) tell ICC to make a rule and say you should make similar pitches in India and abroad. Pitches shouldn't be discussed much," he said.