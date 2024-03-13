Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Arranged Charter Flight for Him in Family Emergency

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the support he got from skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid when he had to fly back home due to a medical emergency in the family during the third Test at Rajkot.

Ashwin had to withdraw from the second Test after the second day’s play because of a family medical emergency and missed the entire day three, with the statement of his overnight withdrawal from the match. Ashwin had picked his 500th Test wicket in the form of England opener Zak Crawley on Day Two of the third Test in Rajkot becoming the second fastest to the milestone.

However, Ashwin rejoined the squad on Day 4 of the third Test after being unavailable for the third day. Sharing the experience of the day, Ashwin revealed that it was the Indian skipper who arranged a charter flight for him.