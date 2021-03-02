Ashwin Sets Batsmen Up Beautifully, Has Been a Revelation: Panesar

England’s performances against spin in the last two Tests against India has not been anything to write home about and it has hurt them quite a fair bit. And while England struggled, Rohit Sharma went on his merry way outscoring others handsomely in both the Test matches India won.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar acknowledged the flaws of the visitors and said he believed the key to dislodging Rohit lies in disturbing his impeccable balance.

Panesar, who is in India with the England Legends team for the Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from 5 March, hopes the visiting bowling unit can bring Rohit out of his comfort zone.