Ashwin, Axar Help India Win by 317 Runs, Level Series at 1-1

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings hastened India's 317-run win in the second Test on Tuesday at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium, and it helped the host level the four-match series 1-1.

Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 in 54.2 overs in the second session of the fourth day of the five-day match.

The win takes India to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final which will be played in June at Lord's, London, in England. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.