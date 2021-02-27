Pink Ball Gives Edge to Bowlers on Bowler-Friendly Pitches: Ashwin

No wonder then that Axar Patel returned as the most successful bowler, after only hitting the surface and making the ball to dart.

"The chance of it catching the glossy surface was far greater. If at all it caught the seam, it was spinning quite big and not responding the way the red ball might. Whatever was happening was happening really quick off the surface," he added.

Ashwin said he was skeptical about how the pink ball would behave even while bowling at the nets.

"Even before I started the game, I was a little skeptical in the nets. The balance of the ball was a lot different to the red ball. If we played a red-ball game on the same surface, the pace of the game would have been a touch slower," he said.

Ashwin said the pink ball can tilt the balance in favour of bowlers if the wicket is helpful to bowlers since even microseconds can make a difference.

"If it's going to skid on even a fraction quicker - that's the difference between hitting the inside edge and hitting the pad. Sometimes the batsman can be caught with the bat behind the pad because the ball skidded faster than what you've been used to with the red ball. To make an adjustment within a span of five-six days is not so easy. The more we play, the more players will get better," said the Tamil Nadu bowler.