Our Body Language, Intensity Was Not Up To Mark: Virat Kohli

"That's a fair assessment [the fourth and fifth bowlers not being up to the mark]. You need your bowling unit to step up and create pressure on the opposition. We didn't achieve that in this game which is fine, lack of execution is acceptable but to understand our mindset was right is very important for us," he said.

"I think we did well in the second innings with the ball and put pressure on them. With the bat as well we left a few things to be desired and analysed as batsmen with the kind of decisions we took. We are always learning as a side and evolving as a side and Test cricket is tough," he said.

Kohli insisted that India would come out with a better performance in the last three Tests and give their all to win the series.

A place in the World Test Championship is also at stake. New Zealand hace already reached the final, to be played at Lord's, London, in June.

The two teams will play the second Test at the same venue, beginning Saturday.