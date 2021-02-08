Never Seen an SG Ball Seam Tear Like That: R Ashwin

Asked about the seam of the ball, a senior SG executive expressed surprise saying that this is the same ball that they have been supplying and nothing has changed.

"Nothing has changed in the seam. Even when it (the wicket) was flat, we [India] were getting the wickets. Not that there have been no wickets. Joe Root was batting exceptionally well," Paras Anand, marketing director of SG balls, told IANS on Monday.

"The seam (in the SG ball we supply) has always been more pronounced as the bowlers like to grip it. It is just that this time we supplied more number of balls with pronounced seam than earlier. Earlier, there would be eight-nine in a dozen with pronounced seam. Now, we have become more consistent and ensured that a majority is like that," said Anand.

The MA Chidambaram wicket is a red-soil surface which experts believe causes more wear and tear on the ball.

"On red soil surfaces, the ball suffers wear and tear more, gets dried up more. There is also dust as well," Daljeet Singh, a former chief of the BCCI pitches and grounds committee, told IANS.

"There are patches of grass and some patches are bald. The pitch has broken at places, but no delivery has gone on two bounces to the wicket-keeper, no one got hit on the head or face. It is a Test match pitch, and is lasting five days. It is good. But yes, if Ashwin is saying, then it should be pondered over as he is a local lad."

Five pitches with "decent amount of grass" were prepared for the Test. However, the grass was shaved off prior to the Test but not completely.

It is possibly for this reason that the wicket has lasted till the fifth day.