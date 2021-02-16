Most Special of All My Tests in Chennai, Says R Ashwin 

Reflecting on his batting performance in the second innings when he scored 106, Ashwin said that the intent was very important.

“I think keeping the intent was very, very important. I was having a chat with Rohit and the batting coach (Vikram Rathour) about the options to put pressure on the bowler than waiting for the loose balls. First couple of sweeps I connected, I got a hang of the wicket. I'm someone who tries hard, and when it doesn't go my way, I try harder. It's not just Vikram alone, it was more about hands and getting through the ball, think tactically and not technically. Anjinkya (Rahane) told me I was overthinking and that innings at Sydney set the tone for me.”