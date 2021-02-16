Most Special of All My Tests in Chennai, Says R Ashwin
Ashwin has a couple of more Tests to go in the series to get his 400th Test scalp as the teams move to Ahmedabad.
In his own backyard, R Ashwin turned on the style and produced a scintillating performance against Chennai in the second Test as India romped home to 317-run win, topped off with the Player of the Match award to the local boy. Ashwin could not be more happy that he scored a Test century in Chennai and finished with a match haul of 8 wickets.
“I'm so happy that it happened in Chennai that I got a hundred and five-for,” Ashwin said after the game.
“I've watched a lot of cricket in these stands, my father brings me here. I've played four Tests here and this is the most special one. I got a hero's welcome. In Covid-19 times, a of lot of people came without any fear and even though some didn't wear masks, they cheered for us. Every time I came out to bat or bowl, the cheers were great - vera (different) feeling.”
Reflecting on his batting performance in the second innings when he scored 106, Ashwin said that the intent was very important.
“I think keeping the intent was very, very important. I was having a chat with Rohit and the batting coach (Vikram Rathour) about the options to put pressure on the bowler than waiting for the loose balls. First couple of sweeps I connected, I got a hang of the wicket. I'm someone who tries hard, and when it doesn't go my way, I try harder. It's not just Vikram alone, it was more about hands and getting through the ball, think tactically and not technically. Anjinkya (Rahane) told me I was overthinking and that innings at Sydney set the tone for me.”
While Axar Patel finished with a maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings on debut, Ashwin had picked his 29th in the first innings and is also fast closing in on 400 Test wickets.
“Every load up gives a different result in terms of which way the pitch is behaving. I try and load up differently, use the breeze, use different angles to release the ball, speed of the run-up. This is working because I have created this awareness for myself.”
Ashwin has a couple of more Tests to go in the series to get his 400th Test scalp as the teams move to Ahmedabad.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.