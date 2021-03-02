Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Remaining Games Against England: Report

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to stay out of action for a little longer than expected as he is expected to not feature in the three-match ODI series against England. Bumrah, who had been released from the India squad ahead of the fourth Test due to personal reasons, won’t be available for the T20 series against England too.

A report in Cricbuzz states that Bumrah will not be available for the rest of England’s tour of India. The ODI series will be played in a bio secure environment in Pune, starting March 23. Bumrah's unavailability from the entire white-ball leg against England gives India an opportunity to try out new players.