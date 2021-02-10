James Anderson’s Love for Denting Indian Middle-Order Continues  

"I certainly think I have benefitted from playing quite a bit of cricket out here. Now I can look back on that experience and it helps me in the games I am playing," Anderson admitted that experience has helped him while speaking to the media.

"Back then (in 2006) I relied on swing and reverse swing. Now I am a very different bowler. Have got a lot more skills. I feel like I can perform on a variation of surfaces. Back then I relied heavily on swing or reverse swing. Now I have got cutters and other things to help me on different pitches," he added.

Skipper Virat Kohli was asked by IANS if he missed any one of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who have the ability to use the old ball.

"We have a set of players who we think can do the job for us. In one game, if the execution [of plans] has not happened doesn't mean it will happen again," said Kohli.

While Ishant did manage a couple of wickets on the second day with his reverse swing, they came too late in the day and none of the other seamers were able to build on it. India expected those skills constantly from Ishant, who is playing his 98th Test and has the ability.

Bumrah had pointed out the difficulty of bowling reverse after ICC banned the use of salvia post-Covid.

However, Anderson's success may force India to look at it again.

As Prabhakar says, "The reverse takes place in the air. The wicket doesn't have anything to do with it."

The wicket was abrasive enough to scuff up the ball but it seems Anderson was far more skilful at bringing reverse swing into play.