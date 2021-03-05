James Anderson Becomes 3rd Pacer to Pick 900 International Wickets
Anderson reached the mark when he dismissed Rahane on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.
Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has achieved yet another milestone in his glorious career as he became only the third pacer to reach the 900 international wickets mark.
Anderson reached the mark when he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Australia’s Glenn McGrath with 949 wickets and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram with 916 to his name are ahead of Anderson. The senior pro is also the first English bowler to achieve the milestone, with teammate and bowling partner Stuart Broad the next active bowler on the list of cricketers with most wickets across formats (760).
Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list of most international wickets with 1347 to his name and is followed Shane Warne (1001) and Anil Kumble (956). McGrath and Akram are fourth and fifth on the list respectively.
Anderson, on Day 1 of the fourth Test, dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck in the first over of the innings and equalled another record.
Anderson is now equal with McGrath for the record of dismissing the most players for a duck in Tests. Both have dismissed 104 batsmen on a duck.
Following the duo on this elite leaderboard are Warne and Muralitharan with 102 wickets apiece.
Gill was Anderson’s 899th international wicket and he is also 6 wickets away from Kumble’s tally of 619 Test scalps. Anderson is the fourth highest wicket-taker in Tests currently.
