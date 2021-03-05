James Anderson Becomes 3rd Pacer to Pick 900 International Wickets

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list of most international wickets with 1347 to his name and is followed Shane Warne (1001) and Anil Kumble (956). McGrath and Akram are fourth and fifth on the list respectively.

Anderson, on Day 1 of the fourth Test, dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck in the first over of the innings and equalled another record.

Anderson is now equal with McGrath for the record of dismissing the most players for a duck in Tests. Both have dismissed 104 batsmen on a duck.