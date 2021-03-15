Ishan Kishan Dedicates Half-Century on Debut to Coach’s Father

"I wanted to finish the game and I knew there was a senior player (Virat Kohli) batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn't finish the game," he added.

Kishan termed his six off Tom Curran's first ball (in innings' sixth over) as the best shot. It was the six that got him rolling. Kishan picked a half-volley from outside the off and hit it over long on boundary.

"The shot that I smashed Tom for a six off his first ball, that was special. I don't know if I am going to get this feeling again (fifty on debut), but I am really proud and happy. I want to thank all my coaches, seniors and everyone who helped me get to this stage," he said.